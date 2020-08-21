Light Reading Inc.: Light Reading Announces 2020 Leading Lights Awards Winners

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, has announced the winners of its Leading Lights Awards 2020. Winners included industry giants such as Amdocs, Nokia Colt and Sprint, and smaller but equally as important specialist companies, such as Plume, Synamedia, Vonage and Volta Networks.

The winners of the Leading Lights Awards, the telecom industry's most prestigious awards program, were announced today in a special online ceremony hosted by Light Reading's Editor-in-Chief, Phil Harvey.

The Leading Lights program comprised 21 categories, recognizing the industry's top companies and their executives for outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation.

"This year's Leading Lights Awards entries show how the global communications industry is experiencing and embracing change, all while continuing to improve one of modern society's foundational resources," said Light Reading Editor-in-Chief Phil Harvey. "The judges were challenged to pick winners among several groups of really closely matched finalists and we think the whole group should be proud of their achievements. Congratulations, everyone."

The latest additions to Light Reading's Hall of Fame were also announced during the online ceremony. To find out who was inducted into the Hall of Fame and the Leading Lights 2020 Winners, see:

Leading Lights 2020: The Winners

http://www.lightreading.com/document.asp?doc_id=763311

Leading Lights judging was conducted by Light Reading's editors with input from the analyst team at Heavy Reading. (http://www.heavyreading.com).

