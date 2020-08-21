

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.08.2020 / 21:21

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dr. Andreas Opfermann 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive VP Americas b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

Share Options ("Options")



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82



German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC



Ticker Symbol: LIN b) Nature of the transactions Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of

Ordinary Shares

The exercise of 457 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$1.92 per share and the subsequent sale of 5 Ordinary Shares at a market price of US$247.70 per share to cover the exercise price, resulting in 452 net shares that were acquired and held. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Exercise US$1.92 457 stock options Disposal US$247.70 5 ordinary shares d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume N/A N/A e) Dates of the transactions 19 AUGUST 2020 f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange g) Additional Information [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

