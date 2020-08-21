Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: Atlanta Luxury Real Estate Brokerage Reports Record-Breaking 500 Million in July 2020 Closed Sales

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' Luxury Collection Senior Vice President, Lori Lane, weighs in on the adaptive approach that has resulted in breaking the company's record by over 80 million from May of 2019.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / Luxury Collection of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties innovative and adaptive approach helps contribute to the company's record-breaking success. During July, the real estate brokerage achieved over $500 million in sales, making it the best month ever in the company's history. By constantly evolving its strategies with the times, Senior Vice President Lori Lane continues to lead her team to find effective ways to generate results for associates and clients even amidst a global pandemic.

"This year has presented us with many challenges, but I firmly believe that some of the greatest growth comes through times of hardships," said Lori Lane, Senior Vice President of Luxury Collection. "The dedication and work ethic of our associates has helped our company not only survive these unprecedented times but thrive. I am so thankful for the unwavering work ethic and the incredible leadership from our President and CEO, Dan Forsman."

The most recent record breaks the company's previous record of $420 million in sales for May of 2019. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties quickly pivoted their business strategies at the start of the year to accommodate buyers and sellers in a virtual climate. The spread of COVID-19 has forced companies to reevaluate traditional methods of doing business to maintain the highest level of quality and success. As a service to their agents and clients, the Atlanta Real Estate Brokerage has leaned into its alliance partners to continue to operate safely and efficiently. This level of success goes to show that the stability of a brand like Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, is something that can withstand any obstacle or difficulty.

"Our entire team came together and committed to not let the pandemic define this year's success," said Dan Forsman, President and CEO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. "Instead, we all rose above adversity and achieved an amazing accomplishment of over $500 million in sales in just one month. We stepped up to the challenge and beat our own company record for the best month ever in the history of our organization. I am so fortunate to be surrounded by the best sales and marketing talent in the industry."

Luxury Collection continues to look to evolve their marketing strategy and services to incorporate digital technology and virtual marketing to provide their associates with cutting edge support so they can further assist their clients. The company looks forward to having a prosperous remainder of 2020 and being the example of redefining real estate in the Greater Atlanta area.

About Luxury Collection Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Luxury Collection is an award-winning division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. Year after year, the division continues to set the standard in the marketing and selling of luxury properties throughout the Metro Atlanta area. Through an extensive marketing strategy, Luxury Collection associates receive the most advanced marketing and technological resources available. By tapping into Berkshire Hathaway's vast global, national, and local networks, Luxury Collection listings receive maximum exposure resulting in more leads and closings for Luxury Collection properties. Backed by the power of one of the most admired companies in the world, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is globally recognized as redefining luxury real estate.

