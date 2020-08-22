Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2020) - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its previously closed financing on July 13, 2020, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of 18 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

SKRR's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sherman Dahl, noted: "We have further increased the Private Placement to accommodate several key new investors and investment groups. We consider the strong interest shown by these key investors to be a positive development for the Company and our Saskatchewan gold projects."

The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and all securities are subject to a four month hold period. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Private Placement, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for future exploration work on the Company's properties, corporate development, and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Private Placement is subject to an over-allotment option exercisable in the sole discretion of the Company any time prior to closing to issue up to an additional 600,000 Units for up to an additional $150,000 of gross proceeds.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.:

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl

President & CEO

Tel: 250-558-8340

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, SKRR's plans for its properties/projects, closing of the Private Placement and use of funds, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of SKRR, and other matters.

Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved), and variations of such words, and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon a number of factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of SKRR to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which SKRR will operate in the future, including the price of metals and other commodities, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct SKRR's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of SKRR, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events, level of activity, performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: (i) risks related to gold, and other commodity price fluctuations; (ii) risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results; (iii) risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; (iv) that resource exploration and development is a speculative business; (v) that SKRR may lose or abandon its property interests or may fail to receive necessary licences and permits; (vi) that environmental laws and regulations may become more onerous; (vii) that SKRR may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; (viii) the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with SKRR's expectations; (ix) exploration and development risks, including risks related to accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration and development; (x) competition; (xi) the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of geologic reports or studies; (xii) the uncertainty of profitability based upon SKRR's history of losses; (xiii) risks related to environmental regulation and liability; (xiv) risks associated with failure to maintain community acceptance, agreements and permissions (generally referred to as "social licence"), including local First Nations; (xv) risks relating to obtaining and maintaining all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations relating to the continued exploration and development of SKRR's projects; (xvi) risks related to the outcome of legal actions; (xvii) political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; (xix) risks related to current global financial conditions; and (xx) other risks and uncertainties related to SKRR's prospects, properties and business strategy. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants, adverse weather conditions, increase in costs, equipment failures, litigation, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), a decrease in the price of gold and other metals, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations and fees charged by service providers. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and SKRR disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

