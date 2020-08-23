Our ATX closes below 2200 with Mayr-Melnhof and Wienerberger strong. News came from Amag, Immofinanz, Strabag, Frequentis, Vienna Airport (Flughafen Wien), voestalpine (2), Addiko, Lenzing, Mayr-Melnhof, FACC, Uniqa and Andritz (2). BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -2,29% to 2.194,9 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -31,13%. Up to now there were 71 days with a positive and 92 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 32,03% away, from the low 34,59%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,57%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,63%. These are the best-performers this week: Mayr-Melnhof 4,96% in front of Wienerberger 4,7% and Strabag 2,8%. And the following stocks performed worst: FACC -9,9% in front of RBI -6,98% and Lenzing -5,87%. Further ...

