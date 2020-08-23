Lenzing: Due to the high demand from Chinese brands and retailers for sustainably produced fibers, Lenzing delivers fibers from the two Austrian production sites Lenzing and Heiligenkreuz directly to customers in China by train for the first time. Austria's first complete train with goods exclusively "Made in Austria" will leave the Vienna South Terminal towards China on August 20, 2020 at 11 am. The train, which started at Vienna, brings 41 containers with TencelTM branded Lyocell and Modal fibers with a total value of Euro 1.8 mn directly to customers in China. On its 16-day trip to Shanghai, the train covers a total of 10,460 kilometers and passes seven countries: Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan and China. "With this new transport ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...