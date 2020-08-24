Anzeige
24.08.2020 | 08:04
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, August 20

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 24 August 2020 its issued share capital consisted of 241,746,481 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 24 August 2020, the Company held 76,320 Ordinary Shares in treasury (0.03% of the Company's issued share capital including treasury shares).

Shareholders should use 241,746,481 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2639

Date: 24 August 2020

