SERSTECH AB: Serstech receives 5.3 MSEK order from Asian partner DKSH

Serstech today received a 5.3 MSEK order from its Asian partner DKSH. DKSH will deliver the products to a national narcotics police organization in South-East Asia. The order consists of the Serstech 100 Indicator and ChemDash software and will be delivered and invoiced in Q3 2020.

The order is based on a tender that was cancelled in Q2 due to the uncertainties created by the Corona pandemic. The tender was reopened again recently, since the police needed to get access to modern tools to battle the problems with narcotics - problems that have escalated over the last few months.

"DKSH has been a Serstech sales partner since early 2019 and has more than 100 years of experience in the Asian markets. Getting such an order so quickly is a testament to their skills and deep understanding of their market", says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.

"Serstech provides solutions that are well adapted to the security market - the robustness, precision and size of the instruments make them ideal for police and border control users. We expect to continue to grow our business together with Serstech over the coming years", says DKSH Shanghai, General Manager, Technology Scientific Instruments, Cathleen Lin.

This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 08:00 CET on Aug 24, 2020.

