Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143G0 ISIN: NL0011540547 Ticker-Symbol: AB2 
Tradegate
24.08.20
08:00 Uhr
7,878 Euro
+0,058
+0,74 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
ABN AMRO BANK NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABN AMRO BANK NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8047,87808:00
7,8047,87808:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.08.2020 | 08:05
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ABN AMRO announcement to call AT1 instrument

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

ABN AMRO announces call of EUR 1.0bn AT1 instrument (XS1278718686)

With reference to the Terms and Conditions of the EUR 1.0 billion 5.75% Undated Deeply Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Fixed Rate Resettable Callable Capital Securities callable on 22 September 2020 and issued under a stand-alone prospectus dated 18 September 2015 with ISIN XS1278718686 ABN AMRO announces to exercise its right to redeem these Capital Securities in full on 22 September 2020. Trading will be suspended as of 18 September 2020.

ABN AMRO Press Office ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Jarco de Swart Annedien Heilbron
Press Officer, Press & PR Investor Relations
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.cominvestorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900 +31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


Attachment

  • ABN AMRO announcement to call AT1 instrument (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3c00090f-e6f3-4880-ac4f-b36cc5d2cc4b)
ABN AMRO BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.