ABN AMRO announcement to call AT1 instrument

ABN AMRO announces call of EUR 1.0bn AT1 instrument (XS1278718686)

With reference to the Terms and Conditions of the EUR 1.0 billion 5.75% Undated Deeply Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Fixed Rate Resettable Callable Capital Securities callable on 22 September 2020 and issued under a stand-alone prospectus dated 18 September 2015 with ISIN XS1278718686 ABN AMRO announces to exercise its right to redeem these Capital Securities in full on 22 September 2020. Trading will be suspended as of 18 September 2020.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)





