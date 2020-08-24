

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices continued to decline in July, albeit at a softer pace, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The producer price index declined 5.0 percent year-on-year in July, following a 4.4 percent fall in June.



The latest drop in the producer prices was particularly attributable to a fall in prices of oil products, electricity, pulp, paper, paperboard and cardboard, as well as iron and steel from a year ago, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.1 percent in July, after a 1.8 percent rise in the preceding month.



Data also showed that the import prices fell 6.8 percent annually in July, and export prices declined 5.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, import prices and export prices rose 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



