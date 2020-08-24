The plastic fillers market is expected to grow by 4.75 million MT during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005022/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plastic Fillers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Rapid industrialization, growth in the manufacturing sector, and the thriving construction industry have increased the consumption of plastics in APAC. In addition, strong economic growth, rising disposable incomes, and expanding population in developing economies such as China and India have increased the number of building and construction activities. This has increased the use of plastics in building applications such as piping, flooring, paneling, roads, insulation, cable sheathing, and ducting. Moreover, many countries in APAC are making significant investments in smart city projects. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global plastic fillers market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44444

As per Technavio, the rising demand for lightweight automotive materials will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Plastic Fillers Market: Rising Demand for Lightweight Automotive Materials

The growing stringency of regulations on vehicular emissions is compelling automakers to focus on the development of lightweight, fuel-efficient, and environmentally friendly automobiles. This is increasing the use of plastics and its composites in automotive applications such as structural components, powertrain components, exterior and interior components, and electrical and electronic components. For example, polyvinylchloride (PVC) is used in automotive applications such as sheathing electrical cables, pipes, doors, and automobile instrument panels. With the growing adoption of vehicles worldwide, the demand for plastic fillers will increase significantly during the forecast period.

"Rising focus on the construction of energy-efficient buildings and increasing investments in the EV charging infrastructure will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Plastic Fillers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the plastic fillers market by type (Inorganic fillers and Organic fillers), application (automotive, electrical and electronics, building and construction, packaging, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the plastic fillers market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increased demand for plastic materials in sectors such as food and beverages, packaging, agriculture, and others in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005022/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/