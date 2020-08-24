VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 24
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|21-08-2020
|55.3564
|3,190,000
|176,586,916
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|21-08-2020
|79.7991
|286,000
|22,822,543
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|21-08-2020
|57.82
|248,000
|14,339,360
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|21-08-2020
|60.6766
|393,000
|23,845,904
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|21-08-2020
|62.7953
|230,000
|14,442,919
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|21-08-2020
|41.4194
|5,691,190
|235,725,675
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|21-08-2020
|32.6954
|2,735,404
|89,435,128
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|21-08-2020
|18.7216
|5,333,390
|99,849,594
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|21-08-2020
|14.6327
|3,231,537
|47,286,111
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|21-08-2020
|21.2935
|9,756,000
|207,739,386
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|21-08-2020
|86.2003
|1,145,000
|98,699,344
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|21-08-2020
|51.21
|730,000
|37,383,300
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|21-08-2020
|35.2062
|275,255
|9,690,683
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|21-08-2020
|23.3258
|1,300,000
|30,323,540
|EUR
|total
|1,108,170,402
