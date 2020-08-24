Anzeige
Montag, 24.08.2020
PR Newswire
24.08.2020 | 10:10
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 24

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274921-08-202055.35643,190,000176,586,916EUR
NL000927275621-08-202079.7991286,00022,822,543EUR
NL000927276421-08-202057.82248,00014,339,360EUR
NL000927277221-08-202060.6766393,00023,845,904EUR
NL000927278021-08-202062.7953230,00014,442,919EUR
NL000969022121-08-202041.41945,691,190235,725,675EUR
NL000969023921-08-202032.69542,735,40489,435,128EUR
NL000969024721-08-202018.72165,333,39099,849,594EUR
NL000969025421-08-202014.63273,231,53747,286,111EUR
NL001027380121-08-202021.29359,756,000207,739,386EUR
NL001040870421-08-202086.20031,145,00098,699,344EUR
NL001073181621-08-202051.21730,00037,383,300EUR
NL001137607421-08-202035.2062275,2559,690,683EUR
NL001168359421-08-202023.32581,300,00030,323,540EUR
total1,108,170,402
