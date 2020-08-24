Pasta Sauce Market Size Worth $17.33 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pasta sauce market size is expected to reach USD 17.33 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027. The rapid adoption of pasta as a main course in formal meals among working-class professionals and students is expected to remain a favorable factor for industry growth. Furthermore, an increasing number of vegans and vegetarians across the globe is one of the major factors driving the adoption of vegetable-based pasta sauce.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on the product, the alfredo and four cheese segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during forecast years with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. Growing fondness towards cheese-based items across the globe is leading to increasing demand for the sauce

By base, the meat-based segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during forecast years with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027. Benefits pertaining to the consumption of meat and enhanced deliciousness of the sauce due to animal fat are leading to the rapid adoption of such products

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during forecast years with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. Growing consumption of Italian foods in key markets, including China , Japan , and India , is expected to expand the scope of products, including pasta sauce, as a condiment in the near future

Europe dominated the market by accounting for over 30.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. Predominant consumption of Italian foods in the region is expected to have a favorable impact on industry growth.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Pasta Sauce Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Tomato Based & Marinara, Alfredo & Four Cheese), By Base (Vegetable Based, Meat Based), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027"

Consumers have been looking to include only plant-based items in their meals to reduce the impact on the environment as well as support animal welfare. Furthermore, increasing health complications resulting from the regular consumption of meat is compelling for people to opt for a vegetarian diet. Thus, vegetable-based pasta sauce, which includes a wide variety of plant-based ingredients, is expected to drive the market.

Product launches have played a vital role in assisting the wide penetration. For instance, in September 2019, FarmToFork launched its simple, clean label, sustainably grown tomato sauce. These products are non-GMO labeled certified products and they do not contain sugar as well as artificial flavors. The brand offers four flavorful varieties, including marinara, caramelized onion & roasted garlic, tomato basil, and spicy marinara at a retail price of USD 5.99 and USD 7.99.

Tomato-based and marinara pasta sauce dominated the market with a share of more than 25.0% in 2019. The product is expected to maintain its lead in the future owing to its low-calorie content and growing consciousness among consumers regarding including healthier food in a regular diet.

Grand View Research has segmented the global pasta sauce market on the basis of product, base, distribution channel, and region:

Pasta Sauce Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Tomato-Based & Marinara



Ragù & Bolognese



Pesto



Alfredo & Four Cheese



Others

Pasta Sauce Base Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Vegetable-Based



Meat Based

Pasta Sauce Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online Stores & D2C

Pasta Sauce Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Pasta Sauce Market

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A



Bertolli



Conagra Brands.



CSC Brands LP



Del Monte Food, Inc.



Frontier Co-op



International Gourmet Specialties



Mizkan America, Inc.



No Limit, LLC



Trader Joe's.

