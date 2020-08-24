The golf push and pull cart market is expected to grow by USD 116.41 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005045/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Golf Push and Pull Cart Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Vendors in the market are introducing new technologies in their offerings to increase their market share and customer base. For example, some vendors are introducing premium remote-controlled battery-based carts to improve convenience for golfers. Also, the use of robotic concepts, motion sensors, and additional accessories is leading to the premiumization of golf carts. Some of the accessories include sand dispensers, GPS holders, carrying bags, and remote-control clip hangers. The introduction of such innovative and premium features is crucial in attracting consumer interest and will drive the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44476

As per Technavio, the increase in the number of golf courses will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Golf Push and Pull Cart Market: Increase in the Number of Golf Courses

The market has witnessed a substantial increase in the number of golf courses over the years. Currently, there are more than 30,000 golf facilities across the world and 70% of them are open to the public. In addition, more than 200 golf courses are under construction and 300 are in the planning stage. Also, the sports industry is witnessing a surge in the number of golf tournaments across the world. These factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the global golf push and pull carts market during the forecast period.

"Push and pull carts with seating facility and the growing preference for owning carts over renting will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Golf Push and Pull Cart Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the golf push and pull cart market by product (Manual carts and Electric carts), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and end-user (Commercial and Non-commercial).

The North American region led the golf push and pull cart market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rise in the participation in golf by the millennial population in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005045/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/