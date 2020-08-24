Agillic A/S: Sol og Strand, vacation home rental agency, chooses Agillic and increases focus on data-driven and personalised customer experiences

Press release, Copenhagen, 24 August 2020

The Danish vacation home rental agency, Sol og Strand, has chosen omnichannel marketing software company Agillic to help engage guests and expand the customer lifetime value with personalised communication. The maturity of the Agillic platform and its documented fast time to value decided the matter to the rental agency.

Sol og Strand has been operating for more than 40 years, renting out Danish vacation homes primarily in the Scandinavian and German markets. Now they are ready for the next phase of their marketing efforts.

"With Agillic, we will be tapping into a huge potential as we create personalised communication flows to enhance the customer experience all along the customer journey. We will be able to use our data far more effectively and intelligently to maximise the value of personalised customer experiences," says Rolf Jespersen, CRM Manager at Sol og Strand. He continues: "We chose Agillic because it is a mature platform with proven capabilities and solid reference cases. We can start the work immediately and realise the business value of our data fast."

The period from the guests start their search, book the vacation house and until they fetch the keys, offers a vast potential for upselling and cross-selling which Sol og Strand is going to tap into through Agillic. Furthermore, Sol og Strand has partnerships with a series of organisations promoting Denmark as a vacation destination. Together they will inspire leisure activities, recommend restaurants, museums and more based on the individual guest's preferences and interests. This kind of value-adding communication contributes to the overall customer experience and renders guests more loyal.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic comments:

"A huge and warm welcome to Sol og Strand. We are happy to include Sol og Strand to our strong portfolio of Travel and Leisure clients. Our team's in-depth knowledge and understanding of the segment and successful customer experience requirements will enable short-term business success and lay the foundation for a strengthened long-term strategic position."

He continues:

"We are experiencing a rapidly increasing digital maturity across our new clients. Many of them are well-versed within marketing automation and personalisation and have been on the look-out for a platform capable of sophisticated personalisation and omnichannel marketing. Increasingly, the ability to leverage data for automated and personalised communication has become business-critical, and they are willing to make the required investment in data and technology to deliver differentiated customer experiences. Hence, we are proud to be chosen as martech partner for Sol og Strand to support their journey to improve customer experience and customer lifetime value."

About Sol og Strand

Sol og Strand is a vacation home rental agency that has been operating for more than 40 years, primarily in the Scandinavian and German markets. Annually more than 6500 houses are rented through Sol og Strand, and it is the ambition to be the preferred rental home agency for Danish vacation homes.

www.sologstrand.dk

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Nordic software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London

Agillic A/S - Gammel Mønt 2 - 1171 Copenhagen K - Denmark

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: AGILC





