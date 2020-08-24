Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Doppel-Milliarden-Touch für diesen Pennystock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.08.2020 | 11:05
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Agillic A/S: Sol og Strand, vacation home rental agency, chooses Agillic and increases focus on data-driven and personalised customer experiences

Press release, Copenhagen, 24 August 2020

The Danish vacation home rental agency, Sol og Strand, has chosen omnichannel marketing software company Agillic to help engage guests and expand the customer lifetime value with personalised communication. The maturity of the Agillic platform and its documented fast time to value decided the matter to the rental agency.

Sol og Strand has been operating for more than 40 years, renting out Danish vacation homes primarily in the Scandinavian and German markets. Now they are ready for the next phase of their marketing efforts.

"With Agillic, we will be tapping into a huge potential as we create personalised communication flows to enhance the customer experience all along the customer journey. We will be able to use our data far more effectively and intelligently to maximise the value of personalised customer experiences," says Rolf Jespersen, CRM Manager at Sol og Strand. He continues: "We chose Agillic because it is a mature platform with proven capabilities and solid reference cases. We can start the work immediately and realise the business value of our data fast."

The period from the guests start their search, book the vacation house and until they fetch the keys, offers a vast potential for upselling and cross-selling which Sol og Strand is going to tap into through Agillic. Furthermore, Sol og Strand has partnerships with a series of organisations promoting Denmark as a vacation destination. Together they will inspire leisure activities, recommend restaurants, museums and more based on the individual guest's preferences and interests. This kind of value-adding communication contributes to the overall customer experience and renders guests more loyal.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic comments:
"A huge and warm welcome to Sol og Strand. We are happy to include Sol og Strand to our strong portfolio of Travel and Leisure clients. Our team's in-depth knowledge and understanding of the segment and successful customer experience requirements will enable short-term business success and lay the foundation for a strengthened long-term strategic position."

He continues:
"We are experiencing a rapidly increasing digital maturity across our new clients. Many of them are well-versed within marketing automation and personalisation and have been on the look-out for a platform capable of sophisticated personalisation and omnichannel marketing. Increasingly, the ability to leverage data for automated and personalised communication has become business-critical, and they are willing to make the required investment in data and technology to deliver differentiated customer experiences. Hence, we are proud to be chosen as martech partner for Sol og Strand to support their journey to improve customer experience and customer lifetime value."

For further information, please contact
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 3078 4200
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Sol og Strand
Sol og Strand is a vacation home rental agency that has been operating for more than 40 years, primarily in the Scandinavian and German markets. Annually more than 6500 houses are rented through Sol og Strand, and it is the ambition to be the preferred rental home agency for Danish vacation homes.
www.sologstrand.dk

About Agillic A/S
Agillic is a Nordic software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London

Agillic A/S - Gammel Mønt 2 - 1171 Copenhagen K - Denmark

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: AGILC


Attachments

  • Agillic_Sol og Strand_press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a12863e3-7885-4c5c-b23f-b1c73083138f)
  • Sol og Strand - Danish summer (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dd33268f-820a-4ae8-ae35-28fb0b91ec71)
  • Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/30539af8-1df8-4e9c-ac55-846c383bb61c)
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.