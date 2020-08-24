The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on 2020-08-24: ISIN code LT0000650046 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB04023C -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB04023C -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-08-26 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2023-08-16 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,4 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % -0,200 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % -0,184 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % -0,160 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 299 400 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 500 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 60 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 61 051 399,71 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
