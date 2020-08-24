Anzeige
Montag, 24.08.2020
WKN: 2396 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.08.2020 | 11:34
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, August 21

The information contained in this release was correct as at 31 July 2020. Information on the Company's up to date net asset values can be found on the London Stock Exchange Website at:

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.html.

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)

All information is at 31 July 2020 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested
OneThreeOneThreeFive
MonthMonthsYearYearsYears
Net asset value5.6%25.8%7.7%27.4%117.4%
Share price7.4%29.3%12.9%30.3%124.3%
MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (Net)*6.1%20.2%5.8%18.2%104.0%
* (Total return)
Sources: BlackRock, MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index, Datastream

At month end

Net asset value (including income)1:452.45p
Net asset value (capital only):447.17p
1 Includes net revenue of 5.28p
Share price:404.00p
Discount to NAV2:10.7%
Total assets:£876.9m
Net yield3:5.4%
Net gearing:10.8%
Ordinary shares in issue:173,605,020
Ordinary shares held in Treasury:19,406,822
Ongoing charges4:0.9%

2 Discount to NAV including income.
3 Based on two quarterly interim dividends of 4.00p per share declared on 20 August 2019 and 14 November 2019 and a final dividend of 10.00p per share announced on 27 February 2020 in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019 and a quarterly interim dividend of 4.00p per share declared on 30 April 2020 in respect of the year ending 31 December 2020.
4 Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding finance costs, for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Country AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Global66.7
Australasia7.8
Latin America7.4
Canada5.8
South Africa3.6
United Kingdom3.6
Russia1.6
Other Africa1.1
United States0.8
Indonesia0.8
Argentina0.1
Net Current Assets0.7
-----
100.0
=====
Sector AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Gold39.3
Diversified30.8
Copper17.1
Industrial Minerals2.8
Nickel2.6
Platinum Group Metals2.5
Iron Ore1.7
Steel1.6
Materials0.4
Silver & Diamonds0.3
Aluminium0.1
Zinc0.1
Net Current Assets0.7
-----
100.0
=====

Top 10 holdingsFund %
Vale
Equity5.3
Debenture3.2
BHP8.1
Rio Tinto7.6
Newmont Mining7.2
Barrick Gold7.1
Wheaton Precious Metals5.9
Anglo American5.5
OZ Minerals Brazil
Royalty2.1
Equity1.6
Franco-Nevada3.5
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold3.4

Asset AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Equity92.6
Bonds5.1
Preferred Stock1.6
Net Current Assets0.7
-----
100.0
=====

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:
Performance
The Company's NAV increased by 5.6% in July, underperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return), which returned +6.1%. (Figures in GBP)
Despite concerns around COVID-19 cases increasing in emerging markets such as Brazil, Iran and India, global economic growth expectations improved during the month as investor confidence was boosted by encouraging news around COVID-19 vaccine research. Chinese economic data was also better-than-expected, with its manufacturing PMI rising to 51.1, up from 50.9 in June, indicating continued expansion.
Against this backdrop, mined commodity prices were up across the board in July. Copper and iron ore (62% fe.) prices were up by 7.0% and 7.9% respectively on stronger demand from China and concerns around supply disruptions in Central and South America. Elsewhere, the gold price returned +10.7% over the month, reaching a new all-time high of $1,975/oz., with declining real rates appearing to be the main positive tailwind.
Turning to mining companies, the month saw Q2 production results being announced and, in general, operational disruptions were not as bad as had been feared.
Within the portfolio, stock selection in the copper sub-sector provided the most significant drag on relative returns during the month, with our positions in Cerro Verde and Ero Copper the largest two detractors.
Strategy and Outlook
We expect continued volatility as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves and believe broader equity markets could be vulnerable to a pullback in the near-term. However, with balance sheets in strong shape, we believe the miners are relatively well positioned to weather economic weakness. Mined commodity prices have performed strongly in recent weeks, with most now up on a year-to-date basis. We expect mined commodity demand to be supported by increased infrastructure spending in China and the US, as well as coordinated green spending initiatives in Europe. The capital discipline story remains intact, with mining companies focused on shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks.
All data points are in USD terms unless stated otherwise.
24 August 2020
Latest information is available by typing www.blackrock.com/uk/brwm on the internet. Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.
© 2020 PR Newswire
