The soft contact lens market is expected to grow by USD 1.71 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005046/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soft Contact Lens Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The rise in risk factors such as smoking and ultraviolet light exposure coupled with the growing use of digital appliances and gadgets has increased the prevalence of eye disorders such as refractive error, cataract, and glaucoma. The prevalence of these eye disorders is common in patients with diabetes. In 2019, over 460 million adults aged above 20 years were affected by diabetes across the world. These factors have led to a rise in the demand for corrective lenses, which is driving the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44607

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of contact lenses over eyeglasses will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Soft Contact Lens Market: Growing popularity of contact lenses over eyeglasses

Contact lenses offer various benefits compared to eyeglasses. They provide all-round vision, unlike eyeglasses that only allow individuals to view the objects in front of them. Also, contact lenses do not slip and are not vulnerable to breakages. Hence, they are commonly used by many sportspersons and athletes. Many such benefits have increased the adoption of different kinds of contact lenses such as soft contact lenses, which is fueling the growth of the market.

"Popularity of silicone hydrogel contact lenses and the convenience of soft contact lenses will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Soft Contact Lens Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the soft contact lens market by product (Daily soft contact lens, Weekly replacement lens, Monthly replacement lens, and Others), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and application (Corrective lens, Therapeutic lens, and Cosmetic lens).

The North American region led the soft contact lens market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing population and the rising prevalence of myopia in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005046/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/