Scientists in Australia took a close look at the long-term performance of passivation layers in silicon solar cells, and discovered a surprising process of degradation and regeneration at work within the material. The results could have implications on the processes used in industrial scale solar cell production.Scientists led by Australia National University (ANU) have made several new observations on the degradation behavior of passivation layers in silicon solar cells. These include the presence of a degradation and subsequent regeneration process in phosphorous doped polysilicon passivation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...