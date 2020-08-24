SPAN Enterprises: Just One Week Left for Truckers to File Form 2290 Without Penalties

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Truckers who fail to file the 2020-2021 Form 2290 by Monday, August 31st will face penalties.

The IRS Form 2290 is used to calculate and pay annual Heavy Vehicle Use Taxes (HVUT) for commercial motor vehicles weighing more than 55,000 pounds. Failing to file by the deadline will result in a penalty equal to 4.5% of the HVUT tax amount owed to the IRS.

ExpressTruckTax, a product of SPAN Enterprises, makes it possible for truckers to e-file their Form 2290 and get their stamped Schedule 1 back in a matter of minutes. With over ten years of e-filing experience, ExpressTruckTax has introduced many innovative features for trucking industry professionals.

Returning ExpressTruckTax clients can auto-populate their 2020 Form 2290 with the click of a button. If they are filing for the same truck as their last return, their information is already stored in the system. Returning clients simply need to log in, choose the Ready Return feature to auto-populate their return, and transmit their return to the IRS. The whole process takes less than two minutes.

To streamline their entire filing process, CPAs can upload data about their clients and their vehicles from spreadsheets. This nearly eliminates data entry and makes it possible for CPAs to simply select a business, a vehicle, upload their clients' 8453, and then transmit the return to the IRS.

This year, ExpressTruckTax changed the game with its popular ExpressGuarantee, which guarantees that 2290 returns filed through their site will be accepted by the IRS and clients will receive their stamped Schedule 1, with a money-back guarantee. The ExpressTruckTax customer support team will help to resolve any IRS errors step-by-step. If for any reason the return is still not accepted, ExpressTruckTax will refund the filing - no questions asked.

Company drivers can also have their Schedule 1 sent automatically to their carriers for free once their returns are accepted by the IRS.

"We are here to make Form 2290 filing as easy and straightforward as possible for every trucker," says Amber Tabb, transportation manager at SPAN Enterprises. "Our 100% US-based customer support team is working extended hours until the deadline to accommodate everyone."

Every ExpressTruckTax client can expect an instant error check, free VIN corrections, and instant IRS status updates. Truckers are encouraged to go to ExpressTruckTax.com to file before the deadline and call (704) 234-6005 for customer support. Pricing starts at $9.90 for a single vehicle.

