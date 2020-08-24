The automotive instrument panel market is expected to grow by 13 million units during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005038/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Instrument Panel Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the benefits of safety systems and technologies in vehicles. Hence, automobile manufacturers are introducing advanced safety systems such as cameras, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection (BSD), lane departure warning system (LDWS), surround-view systems, and night vision systems (NVS) even in entry-level and mid-level vehicles. These systems continuously examine road conditions and alert drivers about probable risks and avoid accidents. With growing competition in the automobile industry, vendors are focusing on providing differentiated products such as enhanced comfort systems in vehicles. These factors are contributing to the overall growth of the global automotive instrument panel market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44543

As per Technavio, the demand for advanced vehicle features in display and infotainment will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automotive Instrument Panel Market: Demand for Advanced Vehicle Features in Display and Infotainment

Over the years, vehicle infotainment systems have witnessed significant improvements in terms of technology. Infotainment systems now come equipped with features such as telematics, phone integration, and navigation systems. The growing popularity of infotainment systems is encouraging automobile manufacturers to collaborate with in-vehicle infotainment systems and software manufacturers to offer infotainment solutions in mid-range vehicles. With the growing adoption of mid-range vehicles in developing regions such as APAC, the demand for infotainment systems will increase further during the forecast period. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the global automotive instrument panel market.

"Increased demand for enhanced levels of personalization and growth in the sale of luxury cars will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Instrument Panel Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive instrument panel market by application (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the automotive instrument panel market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of established automotive manufacturers, such as GM, Ford, Tesla, Chrysler, and Porsche in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005038/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/