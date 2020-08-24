Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU)

No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 12 Interim Announcement

In the period from 17 August 2020 up to and including 21 August 2020, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 4,445,550 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 2 June 2020, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 3 June 2020.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 17.08.2020 803,096 € 5.07775 18.08.2020 965,783 € 5.10215 19.08.2020 972,067 € 4.98179 20.08.2020 717,048 € 5.01765 21.08.2020 987,556 € 5.13516 In total 4,445,550 € 5.06513

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 24 August 2020

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors