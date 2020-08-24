

With his collection "SINCE 1996", Enzo Chan claimed the second runner-up spot as well as the New Talent Award, sponsored by JOYCE, at the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) 2019. Mr Chan launched his own brand, VO-YAGE, after taking part in the YDC and has collaborated with JOYCE to launch an exclusive crossover collection which is now available for sale at JOYCE, Pacific Place.



HONG KONG, Aug 24, 2020 - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect industries and economies across the globe, Hong Kong's fashion talents have been striving to overcome the challenges by forging new and more creative opportunities. One example comes from Enzo Chan, New Talent Award winner at last year's Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC), who has collaborated with renowned fashion retailer JOYCE to launch a crossover collection that is now on sale at JOYCE, Pacific Place.A graduate of the Institute of Textiles and Clothing at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Mr Chan created the "SINCE 1996" collection drawing inspiration from his childhood memories. In addition to winning the New Talent Award, which was sponsored by the JOYCE Group, the collection also earned him second runner-up honours at YDC 2019. After winning the competition he launched his own brand, VO-YAGE, and collaborated with the JOYCE team to create this limited-edition capsule collection. The collection is an evolution of SINCE 1996 that builds on the retro and casual wear styling of his original collection. The elegantly designed clothes feature exquisite detailing, such as tops and jackets embroidered with a pattern using personal photographs, a double-sided blazer and corduroy trousers featuring detachable elements.Organised since 1977, the YDC has nurtured and promoted an abundance of local fashion design talent. Through various channels and platforms, winning designers from the YDC are supported to take part in overseas exchanges as well as launch their personal collections. The young designers gain invaluable first-hand industry knowledge that can set them on a path towards launching their own fashion labels.Speaking about the assistance he received from the YDC and JOYCE in developing his first fashion collection, Mr Chan said: "Through my collaboration with JOYCE, I have learnt a lot about the different ways to operate a fashion label, such as leveraging a brand's distinctive attributes to meet market demand. Most importantly, the experience has allowed me to determine the potential direction and presentation of my personal brand."YDC 2020 will be held on 19 September, moving online as part of CENTRESTAGE. Further details of the event will be announced in due course.