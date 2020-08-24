On request of KebNi AB (publ), company registration number 556943-8442, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on First North Growth Market with effect from August 25, 2020. Shares Short name: KEBNI B -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 33,066,362 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012904803 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 200976 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556943-8442 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 15 Telecommunications ------------------------ 1510 Telecommunications ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46766771784.