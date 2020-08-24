BIOLASE, Inc.: BIOLASE to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference

FOOTHILL RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced that President and CEO Todd Norbe and Executive Vice President and CFO John Beaver are scheduled to present to a live audience at the LD Micro 500 virtual investor conference on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1:40pm Pacific Time (4:40pm ET) and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day on September 1st thru 3rd.

The online presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at the investor relations section of BIOLASE's website at www.biolase.com. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with BIOLASE, please contact your LD Micro representative.

The LD Micro 500 will take place September 1-4 and will feature some of the most prominent companies in the micro-cap world, with 500 companies expected to provide updates. Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

View BIOLASE's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/BIOL. Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 261 patented and 52 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,200 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

