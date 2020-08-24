The enterprise data management market is expected to grow by USD 74.22 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005020/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Data Management Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Growing complexities in the business environment have compelled many organizations to adopt the latest technologies to simplify their operations. IT consulting services, enterprise software, and data centers are some of the key areas that require significant IT spending. The global spending on IT technologies is anticipated to be more than USD 4.1 trillion in 2019. The growing adoption of IT technologies will drive the demand for IT consulting services, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global enterprise data management market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44608

As per Technavio, the rising demand for digitalization will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Enterprise Data Management Market: Rising Demand for Digitalization

Business operating across industries such as consumer goods, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail are increasingly embracing digitization. Moreover, technological advancements such as the integration of chatbots and the adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies have increased the risk of cyberattacks. Hence, businesses are exhibiting increased demand for encryption management solutions to prevent cyberattacks and loss of critical data. These factors are positively influencing the growth of the global data management market.

"Growing demand for data integration and visual analytics and data explosion across industries will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Enterprise Data Management Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the enterprise data management market by end-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the enterprise data management market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and the rising number of SMEs in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005020/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/