The Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH), the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and the Institute for Materials and Components in Electronics at the University of Hannover, as well as Centrotherm, Singulus, Meyer Burger and Von Ardenne are involved in a research project aimed at achieving a 27% conversion efficiency for silicon solar cells based on perovskite.From pv magazine Germany. It is called '27plus6': A new research project bringing together the expertise of leading German and Swiss technology companies and research institutes, with the goal of developing a 27%-efficient ...

