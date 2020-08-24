Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Doppel-Milliarden-Touch für diesen Pennystock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M2J ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 Ticker-Symbol: 2M6 
Tradegate
24.08.20
16:21 Uhr
85,70 Euro
+1,98
+2,36 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,3085,5116:27
85,0885,7116:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.08.2020 | 12:53
390 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Medtronic plc: Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Friday, August 21, 2020, approved the fiscal year 2021 second quarter cash dividend of $0.58 per ordinary share, representing a 7 percent increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in June 2020. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 43 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on October 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2020.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com (http://www.medtronic.com/)), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-



Erika Winkels
Public Relations
+1-763-526-8478

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

MEDTRONIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.