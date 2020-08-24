Anzeige
Montag, 24.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2AJ7T ISIN: NL0011821392 
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
Signify share repurchase periodic update

Press Release

August 24, 2020

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 358,680 shares in the period August 17 to August 21, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 28.17 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 10.1 million.

These repurchases were made as part of the company's repurchase program, which was announced on July 30, 2020. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 729,428 shares for a total consideration of EUR 19.9 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Rogier Dierckx
Tel: +31 6 1138 4609
E-mail: rogier.dierckx@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Elco van Groningen
Tel: +31 6 1086 5519
E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify

Signifyproducts, Interactconnected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2019 sales of EUR 6.2 billion, we have approximately 36,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leaderin the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for three years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedInand Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relationspage.

