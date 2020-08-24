Nanotech Security Presenting at the at the LD 500 Virtual Conference for Investors Tuesday September 1, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV:NTS)(OTCQX:NTSFF) ("Nanotech" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces that President and CEO Troy Bullock will present the Company's investment thesis at the LD 500 investor conference on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:20am PDT/2:20pm EDT. Mr. Bullock and CFO Monika Russell will host investor meetings throughout the day.

LD 500 Virtual Conference for Investors September 1st through 4th.

Date: Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Time: 2:20 PM Eastern Time/11:20 AM Pacific Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36124

To attend the LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference, register at https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/. 1-on-1 investor meetings are available and will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform. Conference registration is required to book 1-on-1 investor meetings.

View Nanotech Security's LD Micro profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/NTS.V

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech's products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting films for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik® is a patented technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable visual effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate. At less than 5 microns thick, KolourOptik products seamlessly integrate into banknotes and other secure government documents.

LiveOptik is a patented technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers' unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company's website www.nanosecurity.ca, the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com.

Nanotech Security Corp.:

Kelley Ryshak

info@nanosecurity.ca

+1.604.678.5775

Investor Relations:

Sean Peasgood

sean@SophicCapital.com

+1.647.699.9845

SOURCE: Nanotech Security

