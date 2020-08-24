Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc.: Idaho Champion Gold Commences Drilling at Baner Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTC PINK:GLDRF) ("Champion Gold" or the "Company"), announces that it has commenced the 2020 drilling program at the Company's Baner Gold Project ("Baner") near Elk City, Idaho, USA.

Champion Gold expects to complete a 3,000-metre program with Core Drilling on the Baner claims to the northeast of the gold discovery made in 2018.

"When we made the Baner gold discovery in 2018, we went 19 for 19 on gold in drill holes, with the bulk of the mineralization being discovered as the drill moved to the north," stated President and CEO Jonathan Buick. "We believe that we only clipped the top of the system. Our plan for the 2020 drill program will be to continue along the structure to the north but to step east in order to crosscut more of the Orogrande Shear Zone."

About the Baner Project

The Baner Project is located within the Orogrande Shear Zone (OSZ), a 20-kilometre long and up to 1-kilometre wide regional shear zone located in Central Idaho. The OSZ is comprised of a series of grabens composed of metamorphosed Proterozoic sedimentary rocks of the Belt Supergroup and granitic rocks of the Cretaceous Idaho Batholith, which is intruded by Tertiary rhyolites and dacitic dikes. Hydrothermal alteration is spatially associated with the OSZ consisting of: silicification, sericitization, and chloritization. Different types of mineral systems occur in the OSZ and along sympathetic structures in the area, most likely of Cretaceous or Tertiary ages. Mineralization may include disseminated bulk-mineable precious metal mineralization associated with sheeted or stockwork veins, hydraulic breccias and with extensive widespread alteration; but high-grade gold also occurs within discreet structurally controlled quartz veins and silicified zones.

The Baner Project is in the central Idaho Gold Belt, 8 km south of Elk City, Idaho. Elk City is an historic gold mining region dating back to the 1860's and once supported more than 20 underground mines and extensive placer operations. During the 1930's there were three cyanide gold mills along Crooked River, which processed open pit and underground sulfide ore. Exploration in the district during the 1980's and 1990's was primarily focused on near-surface bulk-tonnage gold potential and included companies such as Cypress-Amax, Kinross Gold, and Bema Gold. Premium Exploration conducted extensive airborne and surface geophysics, soil geochemistry, and drilling around 2010. Currently, in April 2020, Endomines AB, a Nordic gold producer, began mining operations at the Friday Project at Orogrande, which is Idaho's newest producing gold asset.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Karelse P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Karelse has more than 30 years of experience in exploration and development.

About Idaho Champion Gold Mines Inc.

Idaho Champion is a discovery-focused gold exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100% owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "ITKO". Idaho Champion is vested in Idaho with the Baner Project in Idaho County, the Champagne Project located in Butte County near Arco, and four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and a contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates. Idaho Champion takes its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

