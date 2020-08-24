

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The coronavirus infection rate in the United States reached its lowest level in two months, and the numbers are going back to the below 40,000 mark.



With 34,567 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections in the country rose to 5703725 as of Johns Hopkins University's latest update Monday. This is less than half the number of infections reported a month ago.



The death rate also is comparatively low in the U.S.



With just 449 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total death toll in the U.S. reached 176809. There were days when more than 2000 deaths were reported in 24 hours in the country.



As U.S. colleges and universities are under pressure to begin in-person classes in the fall semester, some institutions have been forced to move to online instruction after reporting outbreaks in the campus.



Universities in at least 19 states have reported COVID-19 outbreaks, according to CNN. It reportedly includes the University Of Notre Dame and the University of Alabama.



Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he would comply with experts' recommendation to impose lockdown in the country if he were elected.



On Sunday, FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the use of convalescent plasma in patients who are hospitalized, to treat the deadly disease.



Globally, COVID death toll crossed 800,000. Confirmed cases increased to 23,454,467, as per Johns Hopkins.



