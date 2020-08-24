Visiongain publishes Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Forecast 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasal Sprays: Non-Pressurised Containers & Pressurised Containers, Nasal Drops & Liquids, Nasal Gels, Nasal Powders; Multi Dose Nasal Devices, Bi-Dose Nasal Devices, Unit Dose Nasal Devices; Allergic and Non-Allergic Rhinitis, Nasal Congestion, Asthma; Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Vaccination Centres
The Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market is estimated at $44,385 m in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020-2025. In 2019, the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market was dominated by the nasal sprays submarket which held 33.2% of the overall market.
Report Scope
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology market.
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by the dosage form:
- Dosage Form: Nasal Sprays, Nasal Drops & Liquids, Nasal Gels, Nasal Powders
- Nasal Sprays: Non-pressurized Containers and Pressurized Containers
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by System:
- Nasal Unidose Devices
- Nasal Bi Dose Devices
- Nasal Multi Dose Devices
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by Application:
- Asthma
- Allergic and Non-Allergic Rhinitis
- Nasal Congestion
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by End User:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Specialty Clinics
- Vaccination Centers
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the leading national markets:
- United States
- Canada
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Rest of MEA
• This report profiles the leading companies that market nasal drug delivery devices:
- 3M Company
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Naveh Pharma Ltd.
- OptiNose US, Inc.
- Pendopharm
- AptarGroup, Inc.
• This report provides qualitative analysis of the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology market. This report discusses the Porter's Five Forces Analysis, as well as the Drivers and Challenges of this market.
Companies covered in the report include:
3M Company
Allergy, Asthma and Clinical Immunology
American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology
American Hospital of Paris
American Thoracic Society
AptarGroup, Inc.
Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America
AstraZeneca
Becton, Dickinson and Company
BREATH
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC
Eli Lilly and Company
European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI
Food and Drug Administration
GlaxoSmithKline plc
International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF)
International Severe Asthma Forum (ISAF
International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC)
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co., Inc.
Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW)
National Health Insurance (NHI)
Naveh Pharma Ltd.
Nemera
Neurelis, Inc.
Nordic Severe Asthma Network (NSAN)
OptiNose US, Inc.
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
Pendopharm
Pfizer Inc.
Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Agency (PDMA)
Phronesis
Sanofi-aventis
Spanish National Guideline for the Management of Asthma
Teleflex Incorporated
UCB
Upsher-Smith Laboratories
World Allergy Organization Journal
World Health Organization
