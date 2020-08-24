Anzeige
24.08.2020 | 14:04
BuyBSV.com expands to Russia, South Africa & Nigeria

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Bitcoin SV blockchain expands so does the need for easy accessibility and as a result anyone can now buy Bitcoin SV (BSV) on BuyBSV.com with VISA or MasterCard in: Russia, South Africa and Nigeria.

This global expansion is additional to the United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, India, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and European countries, namely, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Romania and United Kingdom.

Furthermore, websites, portals, blogs and vlogs can now embed the specially designed widget to their content allowing visitors to embed the BuyBSV iframe into their site. Just fill out the form at the bottom of the buyBSV.com website.

Editors' Notes:

This is a joint effort between virtual currency trading platform Coinify and CoinGeek, this is a new super-simple way to buy BSV (.com); the only coin with a blockchain that scales (now), has utility (now) and is committed to a set-in-stone protocol for developers to build on (now).

For more on BSV, visit BitcoinSV.com and 'come' to the next major BSV event - CoinGeek Conference Live, Sept 30th - October 2nd is virtual and requires registration.

