COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilisation Commerzbank € 750mn pref senior 2027

Pre-Stabilisation notice

24 August 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

EUR 7-year Preferred Senior Notes due 2027

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750 million Description: Fixed preferred senior due 1 September 2027 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: payment date 1 Sept 2020, denoms 1k/1k, listing Frankfurt, expect Rating A1/BBB+/BBB+ Stabilisation: Stabilisation coordinator:

Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG

ABN Amro

BBVA

Erste Group

Société Générale Stabilisation period expected to start on: 24 August 2020 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.