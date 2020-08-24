The government expects to contract 1.5 GW of solar in this year's two renewables auctions and is estimating a further 1.7 GW in two rounds planned next year.The Polish Ministry of Climate has said it could allocate 1.7 GW of solar generation capacity in renewables auctions planned next year, on top of the 1.5 GW of solar the government is expecting to contract in this year's two auctions. The government expects to tender around 800 MW of solar capacity in this year's round for projects up to 1 MW in scale and 700 MW in the tender for larger facilities. The corresponding procurement rounds next ...

