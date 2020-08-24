IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced the appointment of Gay Huey Evans OBE as an independent director to its board, effective August 21, 2020. She will also join the company's audit committee. Following the appointment, 40% of the independent directors on the IHS Markit board are female.

Ms. Huey Evans is Chairman of the Board of Directors of the London Metal Exchange and a member of Her Majesty's Treasury Board in the United Kingdom. She is also a non-executive director of Standard Chartered PLC and ConocoPhillips. Between 2008 and 2010, Ms. Huey Evans was Vice Chairman, Investment Banking and Investment Management at Barclays Capital. She was previously head of governance of Citi Alternative Investments (EMEA) and President of Tribeca Global Management (Europe), both part of Citigroup. From 1998 to 2005, Ms. Huey Evans was director of the markets division and head of the capital markets sector at the U.K. Financial Services Authority. Prior to that, she held various senior management positions with Bankers Trust Company in New York and London. Ms. Huey Evans previously served on the boards of Aviva plc, The London Stock Exchange Group plc, Itau BBA International Limited, and Falcon Private Wealth Ltd.

"Gay brings significant global capital markets expertise and regulatory insights to the board," commented Lance Uggla, Chairman and CEO of IHS Markit. "Her extensive experience in the international financial services industry and as a regulator of financial services will provide a valuable perspective as we look to grow IHS Markit further."

