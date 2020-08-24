ClickStream Corporation: Clickstream Names Award Winning Digital Marketing Firm Sem Nexus To Market The Launch Of Its WinQuik App

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Clickstream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced the hiring of New York based digital marketing company Sem Nexus to implement a broad social and digital marketing campaign timed with the upcoming launch of WinQuik in September.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of Clickstream stated, "We believe Sem Nexus has the experience required to implement a successful digital marketing campaign and help us further brand WinQuik as we go to market."

Michael Kordvani, CEO of SEM Nexus states "We're excited to partner with ClickStream in the launch of its WinQuik app and are looking forward to bringing our expertise to the table here. We're very confident this app is going to be a huge success."

ABOUT SEM NEXUS

SEM Nexus is a leading startup mobile app marketing agency. With a plethora of mobile app launches under their belt, SEM Nexus has found itself at the forefront of the mobile marketing industry by utilizing a combination of all modern and relevant digital marketing tactics to spread awareness of its clients mobile apps. SEM Nexus employs agile processes in every marketing campaign, ensuring that it is always bringing the best possible marketing strategy forward for every campaign. For more details, check out the SEM Nexus website at https://semnexus.com/, or clutch profile at https://clutch.co/profile/sem-nexus.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream's business operations are focused on the development and implementation of WinQuik, a free to play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts Joshua Dobbs, Brian Baldinger, Howie Schwab, Amber Theoharis, Mykel Hawke and Jordan Andino on subject matter ranging from sports trivia, survival, entertainment, the Bible, space and culinary. Game types are set up dynamically with non-live game shows daily and weekly live game shows. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream intends to monetize the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit Clickstream's websites at http://www.clickstream.technology/ or http://www.winquik.com/ as well as on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and https://twitter.com/winquikapp.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Adam Handelsman

SpecOps Communications

adam@specopscomm.com

O: (512) 363-0594

C: (646) 413-9401

SOURCE: Clickstream Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602984/Clickstream-Names-Award-Winning-Digital-Marketing-Firm-Sem-Nexus-To-Market-The-Launch-Of-Its-WinQuikTM-App