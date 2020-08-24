ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Receive $5 Million From Early Warrant Exercises

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ:NDRA), the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), today announced certain shareholders have confirmed the early exercise of approximately 7.1 million common stock warrants since July 1, 2020 for which ENDRA accepted reduced exercise prices. Gross proceeds are expected to total approximately $5 million.

"The exercise of warrants by some of our largest and most loyal shareholders provides a strong vote of confidence in our progress this year, including the receipt of CE Mark approval in Europe and the submission of the 510(k) Premarket Notification submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for our proprietary TAEUS FLIP system," said Francois Michelon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "More importantly, the proceeds should extend our cash runway through key business inflection points, including establishing evaluation reference sites and initial sales in Europe, as well as the potential receipt of FDA clearance to begin commercialization in the U.S. this year."

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology that mirrors some applications similar to CT or MRI, but at 50X lower cost, at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with one million ultrasound systems in global use today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor NAFLD and NASH, chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures.www.endrainc.com

