Greenpro Capital Corp: Greenpro Incubator Business Model and Dividends

Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNQ), headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, (Nevada Corporation) is a business incubator and a multinational conglomerate, listed on Nasdaq in June 2018.

Greenpro Group possesses regulated financial licenses in Malaysia, Hong Kong, Philippines and Cayman Islands covering Trust or Corporate Services Provider, Trustee, Money Lending, Insurance Brokerage, Equity Crowdfunding, Property Agency, Advising in Security, Asset Management, Banking, Crypto Exchange, Crypto Investment Bank, Money Remittance and Registered Mutual Fund.

Currently, Greenpro Group has offices in Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Shenzhen with about 78 staff.

Greenpro's incubation entity, Greenpro Venture Capital Limited, is focused on incubating various businesses, including start-ups, with a vision to go public on the OTC Markets and subsequently up-list to a mainboard exchange or list directly on the NYSE, Nasdaq or HKEX. Currently, Greenpro is nurturing businesses comprising biotech, healthcare and wellness, fintech, e-commerce, fine art, renewable energy and LED manufacturing.

Greenpro incubated a fine art business, Millennium Fine Art, Inc. ("MFAI"), with a dividend to its shareholders on July 1, 2020. MFAI intends to file a NYSE listing application by early 2021. MFAI is negotiating to acquire a collection of world class fine art from some of the world's largest art collectors. The business model will comprise membership subscriptions, selling digital art frames with music by famous composers, a world tour with exhibitions in leading museums, as well as virtual reality museums and augmented reality, i.e. VR and AR.

Greenpro announced a dividend of 1 DQWS share for every 5 GRNQ shares for shareholders of record on September 30, 2020. This dividend is valued at $102 million based upon the recent closing price of DQWS at $8.50. DQWS is a profitable biotech company that has thrived during the recent pandemic due to excellent sales of its healthcare products. The Company plans to up-list to a major stock exchange in 2021.

CEO CK Lee said, "DQWS is a valuable dividend for our shareholders. We plan several more dividends this year and throughout 2021 of other companies which we are currently incubating and that are quoted on the OTC Markets."

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Nevada corporation) with strategic offices across Asia, Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNQ) is a business incubator and multinational conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSx for STOs, health and wellness and fine art. With 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. We also operate venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness. For further information regarding the Company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

