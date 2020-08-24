DGAP-News: MC2 Therapeutics
/ Key word(s): Agreement/Alliance
MC2 Therapeutics Announces Collaboration Agreement with EPI Health on Commercialization of Newly Approved Psoriasis Drug, WYNZORA(R) Cream, in the US
- Collaboration accelerates a Q1 2021 comprehensive launch of MC2's WYNZORA(R) Cream to patients with plaque psoriasis in the US
- WYNZORA(R) Cream is the first drug based on PADTM Technology - providing innovative solutions to unmet needs in chronic inflammatory conditions
- WYNZORA(R) Cream offers a unique combination of high efficacy, favorable safety, and excellent treatment convenience in a single product
Copenhagen, August 24th, 2020 - MC2 Therapeutics, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company focused on innovative topical therapies for chronic inflammatory conditions, announced today its Collaboration Agreement with EPI Health, LLC on the commercialization of WYNZORA Cream (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate, w/w 0.005%/0.064%) in the US. WYNZORA Cream was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 20th, 2020 for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults, 18 years of age or older.
"The upcoming launch of WYNZORA Cream, in the US, will bring an important new treatment experience to people with plaque psoriasis that will set a new standard. WYNZORA Cream is an excellent example of how our PAD Technology can bring value to all key stakeholders - patients, physicians and payers alike," said Jesper J. Lange, CEO of MC2 Therapeutics and added: "Since Phase 3 data read-out we have planned for a strong market entry and launch of WYNZORA Cream in the US. We are very excited to have the opportunity to accelerate the roll-out through a partnership with EPI Health. Under the leadership of its President, John Donofrio, EPI Health has built a culture of excellence in commercialization of dermatological drugs. Combined with its strong commitment to WYNZORA Cream and our shared corporate values - this is a timely and perfect match for WYNZORA Cream, MC2 Therapeutics and EPI Health."
"We are excited to partner with MC2 Therapeutics on their journey to launch and commercialize WYNZORA Cream in the US. The clinical profile of WYNZORA Cream and the treatment experience in daily routines are what patients have been waiting for and will also benefit physicians and payers. This collaboration emphasizes EPI Health's commitment to the medical dermatology community," said John Donofrio, President of EPI Health and continued: "We share the vision of re-defining topical treatment of plaque psoriasis and the patient centric approach within chronic inflammatory skin conditions. Our teams have demonstrated similar cultures, values, and enthusiasm and we are committed to the trust MC2 Therapeutics has placed in EPI Health to collaborate on the successful commercialization of WYNZORACream."
MC2 Therapeutics is pursuing a global strategy to make the WYNZORA Cream treatment experience available to as many patients as possible and has submitted its Marketing Authorization Application for WYNZORA Cream in EU in June 2020.
For additional information on MC2 Therapeutics, please visit www.mc2therapeutics.com
About EPI Health
For additional information on EPI Health, please visit www.epihealth.com
Contact information:
WYNZORA Cream - Important Safety Information
Do not use other products containing calcipotriene or a corticosteroid medicine without talking to your healthcare provider first.
WYNZORA Cream may cause side effects, including:
- Too much calcium in your blood or urine and/or adrenal gland problems
- Cushing's syndrome, a condition that happens when your body is exposed to large amounts of the hormone cortisol
- High blood sugar and sugar in your urine
- Vision problems, including an increased risk of developing cataracts and glaucoma.
The most common side effects include upper respiratory infection, headache, and application site irritation. These are not all the possible side effects. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects.
This summary is not comprehensive. Visit www.wynzora.com to obtain the FDA-approved Full Prescribing Information.
24.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1122423 24.08.2020