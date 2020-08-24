Quantzig is one of the world's leading providers of advanced data analytics solutions with business units spread globally. Our advanced analytics solutions and domain expertise empower us to look for insights in complex, unstructured data sets from disparate sources. With the new digital economy creating significant disruptions and new opportunities, our global team of over 550+ analytics experts and data science professionals work with leading companies to help master digital transformation, drawing on our deep domain expertise and understanding of factors impacting business growth. Our logistics analytics solutions have helped leading Fortune 500 companies to achieve better success rates by adopting the right technology and digital solutions to drive innovation and competitiveness. Request a FREE one-on-one platform demoto learn how analytics can help drive change in your business processes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005005/en/

Engagement Overview

With over 150 business units spread across the UK, the client is a leading producer and exporter of green chemicals. The green chemicals manufacturer is also known for importing raw materials from overseas and distributing it across its BUs. Notably, to get its products to its end-users, the manufacturer utilizes a combination of rail, tanks, bulk trucks, and package trucks along with a process that incorporates both transportation and warehousing. Since most of the logistics processes were outsourced, the client faced several challenges due to the visibility gap. Moreover, the reports were spreadsheet-based, due to which data accessibility and visibility was a major challenge. By collaborating with Quantzig, they were looking to remodel their logistics network and enhance visibility into core logistics processes. Apart from achieving these, the collaboration also enabled the green chemicals manufacturer to achieve remarkable savings through logistics cost reduction.

Our cutting-edge, transport and logistics analytics solutions enable businesses to improve outcomes by applying data-driven insights into their day-to-day decision-making. Get your FREE customized proposal to know how we can help you.

"Streamlining the logistics network not only offers real-time insights into logistics movements but also empowers the workforce to gain real-time access to logistics and freight data," says a logistics analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Challenge

The client's challenges spanned three key areas, including-

A rise in demand-supply mismatches

Manufacturing inefficiencies

Rising operational and logistics costs

To know more about the client's challenges, visit: https://bit.ly/3iWPnLg

For an in-depth analysis of your business processes and the role of logistics network remodeling in reducing logistics costs, request for more info.

Quantzig's Approach

Quantzig adopted a comprehensive three-phased approach to tackle the challenges faced by the green chemicals manufacturer. The logistics network remodeling project was carried out in three phases over 6 weeks and resulted in the successful redesign of the client's logistics network. Logistics network remodeling enabled the client to tackle most of its logistics challenges. The solutions offered along with data dashboarding proved to be a cornerstone to success, enabling them to review and access data regarding shipments at any point in time. The solutions offered also empowered the client to-

Drive continuous process improvements

Reduce logistics costs by 49%

Enhance logistics and supply chain visibility

Over the past 15 years, Quantzig has helped Fortune 500 companies solve some of the toughest business problems using a unique combination of design thinking frameworks, plug-and-play innovation accelerators, and an army of agile decision scientists. Want to know more? Contact us for a free pilot

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to keep abreast of the emerging trends in transport and logistics analytics.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005005/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Eva Sharma

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us