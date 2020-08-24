

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) said the first volunteers have been enrolled in the phase 2 portion of the ongoing clinical trial to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The phase 2 portion of the phase 1/2 trial trial expands on the age range of the phase 1 portion by including older adults 60-84 years of age as approximately 50 percent of the trial's population.



In the phase 1 portion of the phase 1/2 clinical trial, conducted in Australia, NVX-CoV2373 was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody responses numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera.



Gregory Glenn, President, Research and Development at Novavax, said: 'We know that the world is closely watching all of these trials, and we anticipate interim data from this trial in the fourth quarter of this year.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOVAVAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de