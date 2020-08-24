WikiSoft Corp: Wikisoft Corp. Engage Detroit Lions Tyrell Crosby For Influencer Marketing Campaign

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Wikisoft, Corp. (OTC PINK:WSFT) the "Wikipedia for business" recently announced the signing of a 12 month renewal with Milestone Management Services, which includes Influencer Marketing with active NFL player Tyrell Crosby to help generate awareness for the brand on social media and through digital marketing campaigns.

The addition of Detroit Lions player Tyrell Crosby will provide further credibility to the Wikisoft platform. Tyrell will also provide the Wikisoft team with much needed exposure in the North American market by using his social media platforms to help bring new eyeballs to the company. He will also be starring in a short commercial promoting Wikisoft job seeker and employer benefits.

"During my time at The University of Oregon. I realized, being able to efficiently network may open doors you never knew you had. Now being in the NFL as a part of the Detroit Lions, I've been privileged enough to utilize some of the networks I made back in college whether it's with Nike or Google to assist with career possibilities for me post NFL. However, not every job seeker has the access and platforms that comes from being in the NFL. A platform like WikiSoft, will help make it possible for job seekers to better their careers by networking and being able to gain comprehensive information about a potential new employers culture from current employees." said Tyrell Crosby, Tackle with the Detroit Lions.

https://www.wikiprofile.com/wiki/Wiki:Tyrell_Crosby

The influencer campaign will help Wikisoft attract new shareholders and quality investors to the company. Furthermore, the network Mr. Crosby has built will be

extremely beneficial when the company begins to look at potential merger and acquisition options. Wikisoft has started the process of uplisting. We will have more information regarding the uplisting news in our next press release.

About Wikisoft Corporation:

Wikisoft Corp is the world's largest wiki portal for businesses. Built on MediaWiki software the new portal called? wikiprofile.com?, will be the largest in the wiki universe with over 328 million published articles and profiles on companies, top brands, along with corporate influencers.

Users will be able to freely search the portal and all content will be collected, updated and fact-checked in real-time. With valuable information about companies and their culture, Wikicareer's goal is to promote transparency in the workplace by providing clear and concise information surrounding the topics of company culture, remuneration and more.

Jobseekers who register at the site will have full access to company reviews from real employees, allowing them to make informed decisions around potential employment.

In addition visitors will also gain access to a variety of job advertisements primarily targeted at C-level employees. WikiCareer's mission is to equip jobseekers with the tools and resources needed to make informed career decisions.

Investor Contact:

Carsten Falck

Email: cf@wikisoft.com

702-217-9518

www.wikisoft.com

