Findit, Inc.: Findit Selected by ATWEC Technologies, Inc. to Help Improve Overall Exposure Online

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking management platform and online marketing service, has been retained by ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATWT) to improve overall web presence and increase awareness for their child safety alert systems for transportation vehicles.

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. has engaged Findit to help improve overall online exposure throughout search and social media. Findit will produce fresh content on a daily basis highlighting ATWEC Technologies, Inc. and their child safety alert system that is used in school buses and daycare vehicles to reach schools and daycares looking to have a child alert safety system installed in their vehicles.

As part of their campaign, Findit will create, post, and share freshly written content through the Findit URL that ATWEC Technologies, Inc. has claimed as part of their marketing campaign with Findit utilizing the Claim your Name Feature. Findit is currently in the process of setting up their Findit URL. The content created will consist of Right Now status updates. Once the posts are live, they can be shared to other social networking sites that include but are not limited to: Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Twitter. Findit will also be providing SEO suggestions to ATWEC Technologies, Inc. to help improve their company website.

Each piece of content that is created for ATWEC Technologies, Inc. will focus on reaching schools, daycare facilities or businesses nationwide that operate buses where children are transported that are looking for child alert safety systems for their vehicles. These pieces of content written on Findit will also include pictures that have titles that we have manually entered for indexing purposes in Findit search as well as outside search engines that include Google, Yahoo, and Bing. Findit also includes a back link to specific pages on atwec.com to drive traffic to the website.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "We are excited to work with ATWEC Technologies to help improve their overall indexing in search and exposure throughout social media. Their child safety alert systems are incredibly important and we will work with ATWEC Technologies to help tighten awareness of their products to reach the businesses that may not yet know about ATWEC Technologies or their child alert safety systems. Our objective is to drive more traffic to their website through content created on Findit, improve indexing in search engines, and reach a wider audience throughout social media through social sharing. By doing so, we hope to help connect businesses who are in need of the products that ATWEC Technologies offers.

Contact ATWEC Technologies, Inc today for child alert safety systems for school buses and other vehicles by calling (901) 435-6849. To sign up for your own online marketing campaign on Findit, please call 404-443-3224.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-cD0x0ucv4

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. first organized in 1979. Its' first product was the development of a new technology for auto security (see Commerical Appeal March 27, 1981). On Feb 21, 2000, ATWEC emerged as a Nevada Corporation doing business in the State of Tennessee. The primary focus has shifted to pre-school and daycare safety products as it relates to the transportation industry. ATWEC Technologies, Inc. has developed a unique, highly effective safety application for the huge, underserved population looking for and using safety devices. Children left on day-care buses, a recurring and potentially deadly situation, occur across the country every month. ATWEC designs new safety products specifically for the transportation industry.

About Findit

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

