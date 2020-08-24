MedPro Group (MedPro), a Berkshire Hathaway global healthcare liability insurer, today announced the appointment of Rhonda Buege as President, MedPro International, effective October 19, 2020. Based in London, Buege will lead MedPro's efforts outside the United States to expand its growing global healthcare liability business on both company and Lloyd's paper.

"Rhonda is a terrific addition to our existing MedPro International team, and will help bring our industry-leading solutions and service to even more healthcare providers outside the USA," said Tim Kenesey, MedPro Group CEO. "She is a recognized leader in the London insurance market, and her experience and customer focus have earned the respect of clients, distribution partners and competitors."

"I am absolutely delighted to join MedPro," said Buege. "The opportunity to join the leadership team of a company focused on the healthcare sector is really exciting. I also look forward to becoming part of the larger Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, especially with its financial strength, long-term outlook, and focus on integrity."

Before assuming her new leadership role at MedPro, Buege held a series of increasingly significant underwriting and management positions with a global insurance carrier. Working in London since 2007, she has focused on healthcare and life sciences throughout her insurance career of more than two decades.

About MedPro Group (MedPro) -As the USA's first provider of healthcare liability ("HCL") insurance, MedPro a Berkshire Hathaway company has protected the assets and reputations of the healthcare community since 1899. With over $1.5 billion in HCL premium, MedPro is the leader in customized insurance, claims and patient safety risk solutions for more than 300,000 healthcare providers and institutions. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, MedPro has 1,100 employees throughout the USA.

MedPro's international business operates from its London headquarters and offices in Dublin, Leamington Spa, and Glasgow. MedPro's international HCL solutions are underwritten by Berkshire Hathaway affiliates, including Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited, Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC and Faraday Underwriting Limited.

