Better Energy is building the project on cultivated organic agricultural land in the municipality of Holstebro.Danish PV developer Better Energy has started building a 200 MW unsubsidized PV power plant in Holstebro municipality, northwestern Denmark. The plant will be owned and operated by Heartland, a unit of Danish clothing company Bestseller. It will provide 100% of its electricity needs, while also selling power to other Bestseller facilities, and those owned by Danish retail chains Normal and Nemlig. The group did not provide any additional details. "It is not only the size of the new solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...