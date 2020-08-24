Debra Johnston - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: Atlanta Luxury Realtor, Debra Johnston, Lists a Stunning Contemporary Buckhead Home with Floor to Ceiling Windows

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Top Luxury Atlanta Realtor, Debra Johnston, offers a superb private Buckhead residence on a 2-acre lush lot with exceptional dramatic outdoor views.

Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties presents an exceptional Buckhead residence offered for $1.75 Million. The epitome of peace and privacy in a picturesque setting beckons with this supremely secluded residence. Ensconced within a 2-acre sanctuary of lush greenery and mature foliage, and unable to be seen from the street or neighboring homes, welcome to a contemporary 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom abode.

Tucked behind a blocked wall with gate, a long brick motor court winds its way towards this dramatic dwelling, where a marble foyer greets you. Standing here, it's as if the outdoors has been invited into every inch of this enticing home. Architecturally designed living spaces maximize views of the wooded property and pool while full height windows punctuate the perimeter of many rooms, including the two-story living room. Sheathed in glass, this light-filled space overlooks the abundant gardens which give this home its unique sensibility. This open design feature continues in the dining room and main floor entertaining areas so that you are never far from the embrace of the glorious gardens and serene outdoor spaces.

A refreshed and refined kitchen is abundant with a surplus of storage and counter space, along with marble finishes. It flows onto a patio overlooking the pool where you can indulge in a morning coffee to the sounds of birdsong.

Double doors announce the entry to a stunning master suite where more outstanding views of natural beauty abound. A fireplace accompanies this alluring space, along with a private patio. The master bath is an exercise in elegance with walls of glass framing the thriving outdoors. It's adorned with marble finishes, double vanities, and two separate dressing rooms while four of the six bedrooms reside on the main floor.

Another unique feature of this home is the separate wing with dedicated office space and kitchenette, while downstairs, a self-contained apartment is on offer. Complete with a kitchen, living area, bedroom, newly redone bathroom and separate entrance, it's an enviable addition to the home and ideal for those with a live-in Nanny or family members who desire more independence. This lower level also hosts a gym and games room with walkout to the pool terrace.

For alfresco entertaining, there's nothing more soothing than gathering with guests in the oasis which is your backyard. An all-weather spa awaits along with an expansive terrace which wraps itself around the Pebble Tec pool fringed with the pure beauty of your natural setting. Granite boulders accentuates the gardens, where you'll find a flat lawn, koi pond, kids play area, a dog run, and plenty of outdoor space to roam and explore. The property has a small cabin at the back of the land as well as an attached two car garage with onsite parking for at least 20 guests.

Perched in a perfect and historic location, minutes to private schools, shops and restaurants, this represents the best of both worlds - supreme seclusion and serenity, as well as convenience to all necessary amenities.

About Debra Johnston

Debra Johnston is one of Atlanta's top luxury agents with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties and is a current Chairman Circle Diamond Member for the past 3 consecutive years and the #1 individual agent in the Buckhead Office of Berkshire Hathaway for the past six consecutive years. She continues to surpass client expectations as demonstrated in her sales volume performance for over 16 years in Atlanta's luxury market serving her extensive clientele network.

Debra uniquely differentiates herself as a leader utilizing her proprietary cutting edge marketing strategy to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive and unique complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb video production and photography. The result is maximum exposure for her client's homes by featuring them on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra is also an exclusive partner with The Pinnacle List and the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine. These partnerships result in her clients' properties being regularly showcased in both selective print and online features. She is known as a Luxury Agent social media influencer by utilizing her YouTube channel with viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her professionalism and confidentiality providing top customer service. With over sixteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

