Newswire's media and marketing communications can elevate sales campaigns and improve overall return on media spend.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / The importance of effective media and marketing communications campaigns has never been more prevalent than during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Health & fitness companies have adopted digital communication enhancements to their business models to stay relevant to their target audiences during the pandemic, and Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Sales Accelerator can assist these efforts by providing campaign management that is designed to generate qualified leads and website traffic.



Newswire's Sales Accelerator Improves ROI and Generates Leads for Health and Fitness Companies

The Market Builder is unlike any other program offered in the industry, giving CMOs and content managers a competitive edge and unbeatable value for better ROI. As a part of the program, customers receive multiple press release releases that are distributed within the first six months of the program. Additionally, each customer also receives targeted email marketing campaigns that are launched three times per week to their respective segment. These emails are designed to support each press release campaign, create greater awareness and set the table for meaningful conversations with prospects.

"The program at the given price is truly a great value, as customers gain Newswire's best-in-class science, process, and technology at a fraction of what competing PR services are charging during the ongoing pandemic," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP Earned Media Advantage Business.

The marketing campaigns included in the Sales Accelerator have proven to be valuable for Newswire's existing health and fitness customers during this unprecedented time as things transition to the next normal. In addition to the increased traffic that these brands have experienced, many of Newswire's customers in the health and fitness space have earned placements in reputable publications such as the Houston Chronicle, as well as from outlets such as ABC news affiliate stations.

"The demand for content development and distribution strategy has grown since the pandemic, but many companies are trying to make the most with the current budgets they have," said Anthony Santiago, Newswire's VP of Marketing. "Our team recognized that both of these realities could hold true simultaneously, which is why we have positioned the Sales Accelerator at a price that is manageable for companies and positions our expert team to support them throughout the entire program."

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Sales Accelerator helps health and fitness companies generate revenue by driving qualified leads that can be converted to sales. In turn, businesses can best position themselves to rebound from COVID in the next normal as demand in the fall is anticipated to improve.

To find out how Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Sales Accelerator can help your business improve its ROI on media and marketing communications spend, navigate to the official program page.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

