A Detailed Outlook For Next Wave Marketing And It's Projections For The Future

NEW YORK, NY / ACEESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Next Wave Marketing is an online media provider for businesses, corporations, and individuals looking to establish their online digital presence and credibility in the marketplace. The company was founded in 2019 by CEO Ben Deveran, they currently operate in Connecticut as a privately held marketing agency. With moderate growth in year one, the agency went through trials and service testings before stumbling across their pivotal market share in online media publications. Ben Deveran stated "In year one we mainly were looking to grow awareness and understanding of the online marketplace, we tested beta service offerings and campaigns to learn what models were more likely to succeed. The importance in the startup phase of figuring out market psychology and what's most valuable to our customer has allowed us to excel now in year two as a company."

Closing out Q4 of 2019 was an important building and learning experience for Deveran, who sits on the board of directors of Next Wave Marketing. At just 19 the company had yielded over 250,000.00 in total revenue. The growth came with lessons to be learned, at the time our company's main mission was to impact as many customers with our detailed offerings as possible. What we failed to do at the time was factor in our cost of goods sold and our various outside service expenses. Ben went on to say "During this time I learned a lot about business and the importance of your bottom line. Not going to college and learning the basics of net profitability forecasting and daily proforma sheets left me in an uncomfortable state of mind operating a business with full time employees and 5 figures in revenue coming a month."

To top it off the business suffered a loss of two other initial equity holders and operators of the company in late December. Deveran knew at this time that in order to ensure the company's growth for years to come it was time for him to step up. After all expenses had been paid out in December 2019 the company had its first negative P&L, Deveran stated "If anything December of 2019 was a great experience to be had especially over peanuts and not any serious number. The negative month made us not profitable in 2019 helping out with our tax filing 7 months later in July 2020."

Moving forward in 2020, Deveran began reviewing service buckets by which had the most potential to grow and be built into a service model. With past experience Deveran knew the most appealing way to sell to his market share was by offering detailed offerings in packages with different pieces of team members factored into building a relationship and making sure the customer was getting a desired outcome out of their investment with the company. Needing to raise the net of the company in order to operate and to get out of its deficit, Deveran began selling online publications to the same customers he had already acquired for mostly social media related services. The decision turned out to be a great success as the company went on to have its best month in company history closing out January of 2020 with 72,000.00 in revenue. The change struck a new journey for Next Wave Marketing which would end up taking the next 4 months to develop.

Combining Next Wave Marketing's initial success with its new highlighted offer was going to require building out an effective model. Over the course of the unpredictable pandemic which impacted every business and industry across the world Deveran alleviated most of the companies overhead expenses and staff and began building a new model that would combine the companies past success and lessons with the optimistic future Deveran wanted to develop. It was during this time that Deveran began connecting with outside vendors and service providers that he wanted to partner with to build a new model with online publications that would give our market an easy access to quality articles in large household publications with high ranking SEO and mobility for advertising.

By June of 2020 and moderate growth, the company had built a decent cash position to move forward with the new model that had been created. The summer of 2020 factored to be one of the companies most successful tenures where now sitting at the end of August 2020 the company has generated 220,000.00 in revenue in just 90 days. The detailed success wasn't really built until July where the company had it's best sales month ending the month at 86,000.00 in total revenue.

Deveran stated "The growth of Next Wave Marketing over Q3 of 2020 is arguably our most impressive achievement as a company to date. We as an organization have worked tirelessly to accommodate our growing market share and customer base. It has been a blast to grow, especially knowing where we've come from and the shortcomings we've faced in the past."

The company is accompanied by its current staff which includes Eli Pasternack Head of Marketing, Matt Veretto Sales Director of Next Wave Marketing, Kiley Almy Head of Writing and Publications, Jordan Butler Head of Acquisition, Raymond Jabagjorian Content writer, Brian Breach Sales associate and CFO Zack Alvarez.

With great growth over Q3 of 2020 Next Wave Marketing has grown its monthly revenue by 190%, with much to thank for its talented staff. The company's goals for the rest of 2020 heading into Q4 list to continue to stay on track for 1 million in revenue over the course of the next 12 months, factoring in of course its impressive 42% net profitability currently with its total operational costs. Deveran plans to operate at this level over the course of the next 12 months to establish the company's cash position organically. Heading into 2021 the company looks to expand its market share and awareness into different parts of the country and world. To date the company has serviced businesses, corporations, and individuals in The United States, Brazil, Paraguay, Jamaica, The United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, France, and UAE.

The company also plans to establish its operating origins in the North East, more specifically Fairfield county with a future headquarters in Manhattan in years to come. By doing so, Next Wave Marketing hopes to be known by the community as an organization for talented business professionals to search for job opportunities while joining a competitive community that actively seeks and is motivated to achieve both individual and business orientated goals.

